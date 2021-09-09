Left Menu

SIU, NHLS ordered to freeze R42m worth of properties linked to Ndlovu

This was hot on the heels of a similar preservation order obtained by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) seizing R60 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:09 IST
SIU, NHLS ordered to freeze R42m worth of properties linked to Ndlovu
“The SIU and NHLS have ascertained that the transactions were obtained by abusing the emergency procurement procedures that were adopted by the NHLS in order to respond to the COVID-19 disaster during the first half of 2020.” Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Tribunal has granted the Special Investigating Unit and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) an order to freeze R42 million worth of luxury properties and funds linked to Johannesburg businessman Hamilton Ndlovu.

This was hot on the heels of a similar preservation order obtained by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) seizing R60 million.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has over the past year investigated corruption allegations and the circumstances in which eight companies directly and indirectly linked to Ndlovu, obtained contracts worth a total of R172 million for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the NHLS.

In a statement on Thursday, the SIU said: "The properties and money are preserved pending a review application which will be brought by the SIU and the NHLS to set aside the procurement transactions and to require Mr Ndlovu and the recipients of the funds to pay back the money.

"The SIU and NHLS have ascertained that the transactions were obtained by abusing the emergency procurement procedures that were adopted by the NHLS in order to respond to the COVID-19 disaster during the first half of 2020."

In terms of the order, Ndlovu and other respondents are prohibited from dealing in any manner with the funds and properties (including selling or transferring or mortgaging the properties) pending the final resolution of review proceedings to be brought by the SIU and the NHLS.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021