Left Menu

FOREX-Euro gains ahead of ECB decision on bond buying

The euro edged higher on Thursday before an expected reduction in the pace of the European Central Bank's bond buying, while the dollar held on to recent gains as concerns about the global economy sent traders into currencies deemed safer. The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1836 following a three-day retreat from Friday's two-month high of $1.1909.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:25 IST
FOREX-Euro gains ahead of ECB decision on bond buying
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The euro edged higher on Thursday before an expected reduction in the pace of the European Central Bank's bond buying, while the dollar held on to recent gains as concerns about the global economy sent traders into currencies deemed safer.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1836 following a three-day retreat from Friday's two-month high of $1.1909. The dollar index weakened 0.2% to 92.551, after three consecutive days of rises.

The ECB is expected to announce a trimming of the pace of its asset purchases at its policy meeting on Thursday, taking a token step towards unwinding the emergency economic aid it has put in place during the pandemic. Analysts polled by Reuters see bond buying under its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) falling to possibly as low as 60 billion euros ($71 billion) a month from the current 80 billion euros, before a further fall early next year and the scheme's end in March.

But the ECB is expected to signal copious support for years after PEPP expires. "Markets aren't expecting too much of a hawkish ECB today, so the risks to long EUR/USD are pretty limited but it would be a negative surprise if PEPP is unchanged," Nomura analysts said.

Stocks fell on concerns about the global economy. That cautious mood helped the safe-haven Swiss franc. The dollar dropped 0.3% to 0.9194 francs, while the euro weakened 0.2% to 1.0878 francs. On Wednesday the franc had hit a two-month low against the euro.

The yen was also stronger, with the dollar losing 0.2% to 130.05 yen. Sterling bucked the trend of weakness versus the dollar with a 0.3% gain to $1.3816 after falls earlier in the week.

The Canadian dollar gained 0.1% to C$1.2686 per U.S. dollar , having fallen on Wednesday to its lowest since Aug. 23. The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate at a record low 0.25% and maintained its current quantitative easing program on Wednesday.

The Chinese yuan gained 0.1% to 6.4525 per dollar in offshore trade, though price data showed a worsening environment for Chinese businesses. China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August despite Beijing's attempts to cool them while consumer inflation slowed unexpectedly in a sign of soft consumption.

"USD/CNY is surprisingly nonchalant amid rising concerns over China's property debt cycle and disappointing growth data," said BofA strategist Claudio Piron. However, Piron reckons that more monetary policy stimulus will push the onshore exchange rate to 6.55 yuan per dollar by the end of September and 6.6 by year-end as China's yields become less attractive relative to U.S. Treasury yields.

Emerging market mostly currencies fell as investors exited riskier assets. ($1 = 0.8459 euros) (Editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021