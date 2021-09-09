Left Menu

UK medicine regulator says Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots may be used as boosters

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:03 IST
UK medicine regulator says Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots may be used as boosters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's medical regulator on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Pfizer and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be used in any future booster programme, but said any decision on boosters being used was for vaccine advisers.

"I am pleased to confirm that the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca can be used as safe and effective booster doses. This is an important regulatory change as it gives further options for the vaccination programme," said June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

"It will now be for the (JCVI) to advise on whether booster jabs will be given and if so, which vaccines should be used," she added, referring to Britain's Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021