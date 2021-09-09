TVS Motor Company Launches the New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal

Introduces first-in-segment three ride modes, namely Sport, Urban, and Rain, for an adaptable ride experience Kathmandu, Nepal (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) motorcycle with innovative segment-first features in Nepal today. The motorcycle stands tall to its promise of delivering cutting-edge technology, using years of racing experience and pedigree. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "The TVS Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts across the globe. In line with this ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, which offers key segment-first features and technologies, which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight in Nepal." Mr. Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director, Jagdamba Motors Private Limited, said, "The customers of Nepal have always responded positively to the race machine proposition of TVS Apache series.

The new edition will only build on the excitement of the youth. We will continue supporting TVS Motor Company in creating a superior riding experience for TVS Apache customers." The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is engineered with three ride modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain. This intelligent system will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar. • The Urban Mode accounts for the engine power delivery tuned to deliver optimum power and control to tame the urban jungle, with the ABS optimized for a quick response • The Rain Mode primes the ABS to deliver the maximum response with a strong lever pulsation feel. It triggers the ABS to come in early for perfect response in wet road conditions, keeping the rider in control of the vehicle • The Sport Mode allows for maximum power and sharp acceleration to take on the track or the highway. The ABS is mapped for the most minor intervention and highest permissible slip percentage for faster lap times The motorcycle will now be equipped with first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The high-performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for enhanced track performance. It comes with adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3-step-adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95 percentile of riders. Additionally, the refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with single-channel ABS will be available in three colors: Gloss Black, Pearl White, and the newly launched Matte Blue inspired by the TVS OMC race bike. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com. Image: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

