Delhi Police Arrest Sharpshooter Linked to Naresh Sethi's Gang in Rohini

The Delhi police has arrested a 24-year-old sharpshooter of the Naresh Sethi gang, officials said on Friday.According to police, the accused, identified as Mohit was wanted in connection with a firing incident at a property dealers office in Rohini for extortion.On February 27, an incident of firing occurred in a property dealers office at Sector-24, Rohini. Mohit is a close associate of Naresh Sethi and Akshay gang, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:50 IST
The Delhi police has arrested a 24-year-old sharpshooter of the Naresh Sethi gang, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mohit was wanted in connection with a firing incident at a property dealer's office in Rohini for extortion.

''On February 27, an incident of firing occurred in a property dealer's office at Sector-24, Rohini. The complainant Yogesh Sharma also received a message from Gangster Naresh Sethi demanding Rs 2 crore,'' a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Mohit, he said. Mohit is a close associate of Naresh Sethi and Akshay gang, police said. During the investigation, police found that Mohit is involved in several cases of robbery, murder and the Arms Act in Haryana, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

