Clever Harvey raises Rs 11 cr million in pre-Series A funding
- Country:
- India
Edtech platform Clever Harvey on Thursday said it has raised Rs 11 crore in a pre-series A round led by TechNova Ventures.
Angel investor Tom Varkey, Multiply Ventures and existing investor Education Catalyst Fund also participated in the round.
The company plans to use the new funds to expand its product portfolio, onboard key talent, strengthen its marketing outreach and build distribution channels within and beyond India.
''We are excited to partner with Clever Harvey as they offer a truly unique proposition in the EdTech ecosystem. They are tapping into a blue ocean with high-quality, differentiated, value-added products,'' TechNova Ventures founder and Joint MD of the TechNova Group Sheena Parikh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Accelerator, Marwari Catalysts Invites EdTech and D2C Startups for its Upcoming 2 Cohorts
Indian MedTech sector has potential to reach 50 USD billion by 2025: Jitendra Singh, MoS Science and Technology
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) releases Medtech Innovation Briefing (MIB) for Imbio's Lung Texture Analysis Algorithm
Udaan co-founder invests in edtech firm OckyPocky
Healthium Medtech files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO