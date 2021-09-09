Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:19 IST
Clever Harvey raises Rs 11 cr million in pre-Series A funding
Edtech platform Clever Harvey on Thursday said it has raised Rs 11 crore in a pre-series A round led by TechNova Ventures.

Angel investor Tom Varkey, Multiply Ventures and existing investor Education Catalyst Fund also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the new funds to expand its product portfolio, onboard key talent, strengthen its marketing outreach and build distribution channels within and beyond India.

''We are excited to partner with Clever Harvey as they offer a truly unique proposition in the EdTech ecosystem. They are tapping into a blue ocean with high-quality, differentiated, value-added products,'' TechNova Ventures founder and Joint MD of the TechNova Group Sheena Parikh said.

