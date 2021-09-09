Left Menu

Moldova tightens COVID-19 curbs amid rise in infections

Moldova will tighten lockdown restrictions on Friday due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, a national commission said on Thursday. The new curbs will include a ban on non-vaccinated people visiting restaurants, bars and cultural events and be in effect from Sept. 8. Officials say about 25% of Moldova's population are vaccinated.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:46 IST
Moldova tightens COVID-19 curbs amid rise in infections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova will tighten lockdown restrictions on Friday due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, a national commission said on Thursday.

The new curbs will include a ban on non-vaccinated people visiting restaurants, bars and cultural events and be in effect from Sept. 11 to Oct. 31. Moldova, where citizens are currently required to wear masks in public places, and restaurants and bars close at 11:00 pm, has registered 272,325 COVID-19 cases with 6,466 deaths as of Sept. 8.

Officials say about 25% of Moldova's population are vaccinated.

Also Read: Sheriff becomes 1st Moldovan club to reach Champions League

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021