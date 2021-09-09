Left Menu

AMNS India begins mining at Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore block in Odisha

Gujarat-based steel maker AMNS India on Thursday announced commencing mining operations at its Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore block in Odisha.Located at the Sundargarh district of Odisha, the mine is spread over an area of 139.16 hectares and has estimated iron ore resources of 98.61 million tonnes MT, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel AMNS said in a statement.The captive mine is set to produce 2 MT of high-quality iron ore in the current calendar year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:57 IST
AMNS India begins mining at Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore block in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat-based steel maker AMNS India on Thursday announced commencing mining operations at its Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore block in Odisha.

Located at the Sundargarh district of Odisha, the mine is spread over an area of 139.16 hectares and has estimated iron ore resources of 98.61 million tonnes (MT), ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) said in a statement.

The captive mine is set to produce 2 MT of high-quality iron ore in the current calendar year. The annual production of mine will gradually be ramped up to 7.16 million tonnes per annual (MTPA), it said.

The iron ore will be supplied to the beneficiation plant in Dabuna from where the feed will reach the company's pellet plant at Paradeep.

AMNS Chief Executive Officer Dilip Oommen said, ''We are delighted to start operations at the Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi mine that strengthens our raw material self-sufficiency efforts. This is yet another step by us towards enabling Odisha to achieve the one trillion-dollar economy target it has set.'' He added that ArcelorMittal has significant experience in operating mines that support steelmaking operations across the globe and AMNS India will draw on the industry-leading practices to apply them here.

AMNS India is 60:40 joint venture company between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021