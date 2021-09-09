AMNS India begins mining at Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore block in Odisha

Gujarat-based steel maker AMNS India on Thursday announced commencing mining operations at its Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore block in Odisha.

Located at the Sundargarh district of Odisha, the mine is spread over an area of 139.16 hectares and has estimated iron ore resources of 98.61 million tonnes (MT), ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) said in a statement.

The captive mine is set to produce 2 MT of high-quality iron ore in the current calendar year. The annual production of mine will gradually be ramped up to 7.16 million tonnes per annual (MTPA), it said.

The iron ore will be supplied to the beneficiation plant in Dabuna from where the feed will reach the company's pellet plant at Paradeep.

AMNS Chief Executive Officer Dilip Oommen said, ''We are delighted to start operations at the Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi mine that strengthens our raw material self-sufficiency efforts. This is yet another step by us towards enabling Odisha to achieve the one trillion-dollar economy target it has set.'' He added that ArcelorMittal has significant experience in operating mines that support steelmaking operations across the globe and AMNS India will draw on the industry-leading practices to apply them here.

AMNS India is 60:40 joint venture company between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

