PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:32 IST
HP CM invites President to address special state assembly session
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and extended a formal invitation to him to address the special session of the state assembly to mark the 50 years of Himachal’s statehood.

He informed the President of India that the state government was holding ‘Swarnim’ Himachal celebrations across the state through various events as the state turned 50 this year on January 25.

He said year-long celebrations will be held to mark the golden jubilee.

Himachal Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar was also present.

The chief minister later also called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to revive the ambitious 100-million-dollar ADB project (Phase-I) aimed at building world-class infrastructure in the state to boost tourism, a state government release said.

He said the first phase of the project has 20 sub-projects and the state government intends to develop infrastructure at both poles of the Atal Tunnel and develop it as a major tourist destination.

''She assured me that the state's request for reviving the ADB project will be considered and asked to send the proposal immediately,'' Thakur said.

Union Finance Minister asked the chief minister to also use the window of the National Infrastructure Pipeline for speedy funding and approval to accelerate the pace of development.

Thakur also called on Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and requested him for early completion of approvals for the construction of a greenfield airport in Mandi district as well as expansion of airports in Shimla, Bhuntar and Kangra. He said Himachal Pradesh is a popular tourist destination and with the construction and expansion of airports, the influx of tourists will increase considerably thereby boosting tourism in the state and generating employment opportunities, the statement said.

He also thanked the Union Minister and central government for a substantial reduction in tariff under UDAAN Scheme which was a great initiative in the public interest making the flights more affordable and economical.

