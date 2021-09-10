Left Menu

China, Hong Kong, Macao banks to offer regional investments

Banks in Hong Kong, Macao and Chinas neighboring Guangdong province are preparing to launch regional investment products soon, Hong Kongs Monetary Authority said Friday.The investment options, dubbed the Wealth Management Connect program, are part of a plan to allow residents to invest privately between cities in the Greater Bay Area, which encompasses those areas.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:08 IST
China, Hong Kong, Macao banks to offer regional investments
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Banks in Hong Kong, Macao, and China's neighboring Guangdong province are preparing to launch regional investment products soon, Hong Kong's Monetary Authority said Friday.

The investment options, dubbed the Wealth Management Connect program, are part of a plan to allow residents to invest privately between cities in the Greater Bay Area, which encompasses those areas. The Greater Bay Area plan is part of a broader move to integrate the Chinese mainland more closely with Hong Kong and Macao. It will have a quota of 300 billion yuan ($47 billion) in combined fund flows.

Individuals can invest up to 1 million yuan ($155,000) each in the scheme, which was first announced by China's central bank on Thursday.

The Greater Bay Region has a population of over 70 million and a gross domestic product of nearly $1.7 billion, comparable to South Korea's economy.

"Realistically speaking, we're expecting banks to launch their products under the wealth management connect scheme in a month or two," Edmond Lau, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a news conference Friday.

The announcement comes days after Beijing announced plans to include Qianhai, a special co-operation zone in Guangdong's Shenzhen, and Hengqin, an island in the southern city of Zhuhai, as part of the Greater Bay Area's long-term development.

The Chinese government launched the Greater Bay Area development plan in 2017, aiming to create a global economy, innovation and technology hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021