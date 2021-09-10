Punjab National Bank's board approves raising Rs 6,000 crore

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the board of directors on Friday.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said its board has ''approved raising of capital through the issue of Basel III additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds or Tier II bonds or a combination of both in one or more tranches up to a number of Rs 6,000 crore''.

