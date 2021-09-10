Left Menu

Forex reserves rise USD 8.895 bn to record high of USD 642.453 bn

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:38 IST
Forex reserves rise USD 8.895 bn to record high of USD 642.453 bn
  • Country:
  • India

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 8.895 billion to reach a record high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended August 27, the reserves had surged USD 16.663 billion to USD 633.558 billion, mainly due to a rise in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) holdings. International Monetary Fund (IMF) had made an allocation of SDR 12.57 billion to India.

For the week ended September 3, the increase was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

FCA rose by USD 8.213 billion to USD 579.813 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by USD 642 million to USD 38.083 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the IMF rose by USD 29 million to USD 19.437 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 11 million to USD 5.121 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021