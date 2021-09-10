Left Menu

Sonowal visits Majuli in wake of Assam tragic boat accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 19:31 IST
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited Majuli in Assam, in the aftermath of a tragic boat accident in river Brahmaputra near the river island district on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the minister interacted with local representatives and heard their views regarding the incident, and expressed his deep condolences to the victims of the accident.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the minister said he will always stand with the people of Majuli and look after its development.

He also said central and state government agencies will work in tandem to dredge the river Brahmaputra, so that Ro-Pax vessels could travel between Majuli and Jorhat in the winter season.

Sonowal undertook a boat inspection of the accident site and surrounding areas on the river Brahmaputra near Nemati Ghat in Jorhat.

According to the statement, the minister directed officials to strictly adhere to safety norms for passengers travelling in ferries and boats, and urged them to expedite operations to find two persons who are missing after the accident.

A private boat headed to Majuli collided with a ferry steamer operated by the government, capsized and sank near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

