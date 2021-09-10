Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 19:48 IST
MSME Tool Room CITD Hyderabad obtains patent for production of Fireworks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The MSME Tool Room, Hyderabad, Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD) has obtained a patent for the invention entitled "AUTOMATIC MACHINE FOR THE PRODUCTION OF CONICAL SHAPED FIREWORKS" for 20 years from the 10th November 2015.

Central Institute of Tool Design signed an MOU with M/s. Standard Fireworks Pvt. Ltd.,(SFPL), Sivakasi and finalized orders worth Rs11.49 crore for machines for automation processes for various firework projects.

SFPL initially had placed an order worth Rs300 lakh for filling up flowerpots and packing, chakkar filling and chakkar winding. As a first project, CITD has taken up Module-1 (consisting of flower pot chemical filling and packing). The total project consists of 10 different stations like paper cutting & pasting, chemical filling, washer insertion &ramming, mud filling & sealing etc.

The aim of the project is to automate the entire above process for relieving human fatigue and to save humans from hazardous environment. The entire process is minimal human intervention. Hence, it is safe for humans to handle the machine in Fireworks Industry.

This is the first of its kind with fully indigenous technology. CITD and SFPL had filed a joint patent application for this innovation.The uniqueness of machine is that it completely works on pneumatic system for entire process of manufacturing. There is no electrical or electronics system used in process. Therefore, this can avoid most of the fire accidents in field of fireworks industries. Trials were conducted by customer with original chemical in flowerpots and attaining the target production cones of 120 pieces per minute.

(With Inputs from PIB)

