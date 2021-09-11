Chandigarh University 52nd among Indian Universities in NIRF University Ranking 2021

Chandigarh [India], September 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chandigarh University Gharuan ranked 52nd among Indian Universities in the recently released NIRF Rankings 2021 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Chandigarh University ranked 1st amongst the Private Universities in North India while it bagged 3rd position in Punjab in the NIRF Top Universities category. In addition Chandigarh University ranked 1st amongst the Private Engineering Universities of North India while it ranked 61st amongst the top Engineering Institutions of India with an overall score of 45.01.

The B-School of Chandigarh University is the only Management Institution from Chandigarh Tricity to be ranked amongst the Top 50 Management Universities of India, while the Architecture College bagged 16th position amongst the Top Architecture Institutions of India. Chandigarh University also attained 77th rank in the Overall Indian Universities category of NIRF Rankings 2021 while it ranked 6th in North India. The Engineering institution of Chandigarh University moved 23 notches above in the Engineering category while it improved its ranking in Management by 6 positions in comparison to NIRF Rankings 2020.

Chandigarh University outclassed Punjab Engineering College (70th) and Panjab University (89th) in the Engineering domain. Chandigarh University scored an overall score of 46.15 in the Indian Universities Ranking where it scored 57.48 points in Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), 14.24 in Research & Professional practices (RP), 63.40 in Graduation Outcomes (GO), 75.44 in Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and 44.23 in Perception. Under the overall category Chandigarh University score 44.62 this year and 57.48 in TLR, 14.24 in the RPC, 63.40 in GO and 75.44 in the OI and score 28.91 in perception. Every year, the Ministry of Education comes out with Top Universities and Top Institutions Rankings in various domains of Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, College, Architecture, Law, Medical and Dental under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University speaking on the positioning of Chandigarh University amongst the top Universities of India in the NIRF 2021 Rankings said, "Ever since its inception, Chandigarh University has been committed to disseminate quality academic learning to its students which matches the Global Standards. All the stakeholders including students, faculty, alumni and industry have contributed through their efforts to make Chandigarh University a Centre-of-Excellence in Higher Education and its performance in NIRF Rankings 2021 is an endorsement of our vision to be amongst the Top Ranked Higher Education Institutions of the World". Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University speaking on the positioning of Chandigarh University amongst the top Universities of India in the NIRF 2021 Rankings said, "Ranking defines the standards of an Educational Institution in the field of Quality Teaching, Industry Exposure, Research and Development that is offered to its students. It help the students in taking the crucial decision of choosing the best of institution for higher studies".

With the positioning of Chandigarh University amongst the top Universities of India, the responsibility of the institution has increased as we are not only confined to perform good in National and International Academic Rankings but also want to contribute in the exercise of Nation Building by preparing the next generation professionals for the Industry, he added. Senior Vice President, Chandigarh University, Prof. Himani Sood said, "We have achieved excellent results in NIRF Rankings 2021 and we owe this success to Industry who have always endorsed our academic learning model by participating actively in campus placements every year".

