Left Menu

India's economy recovered more strongly than it got impacted during pandemic: Modi

The gross domestic product GDP had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21.The PLI scheme announced for 10 key sectors, including textile and automobiles by the Centre, is aimed at helping the countrys economy recover faster after the pandemic.We should look upon ourselves as global economic leader as in the 21st century, India does not have a scarcity of opportunities to make it big, Modi said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:08 IST
India's economy recovered more strongly than it got impacted during pandemic: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's economy recovered more strongly as compared to the impact it suffered due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said that when big economies of the world were busy defending themselves during the pandemic, India was engaged in reforms. ''COVID-19 affected the economies of the entire world, including that of India. But our economy has recovered more strongly than it was halted by the pandemic,'' Modi said while virtually addressing a gathering after inaugurating Sardhardham Bhavan here, a complex for providing training to job aspirants.

''When big economies of the world were busy defending themselves during the pandemic, we were carrying out reforms. When the global supply chains were disrupted, we introduced the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme to turn new opportunities in favour of India,'' Modi said. This scheme has been extended to the textile sector now, he said, adding that the textile sector and cities like Surat can take maximum benefit of the scheme.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday, India's economic growth surged to 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, helped by a low base of the year-ago period, despite a devastating second wave of COVID-19. The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4 percent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21.

The PLI scheme announced for 10 key sectors, including textile and automobiles by the Centre, is aimed at helping the country's economy recover faster after the pandemic.

''We should look upon ourselves as a global economic leader as in the 21st century, India does not have a scarcity of opportunities to make it big,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021