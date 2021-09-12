Nalco making efforts to operationalise Utkal D coal mine in Odisha in FY23

State-owned Nalco is making efforts to operationalize the Utal D coal mine in Odisha in the next financial year.

Utkal E coal block in the state will be operationalized after obtaining all the statutory clearances thereafter, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in its latest report.

''All out efforts are being made for operationalization of Utkal D Coal Block in FY 2022-23 and Utkal E will be operationalized after obtaining all the statutory clearances thereafter,'' it said.

The two coal blocks have been allocated by the Centre as a part of raw material security to the existing operational units at the captive power plant and the future expansion of the company.

The company executed the mining lease of Utkal D coal block on March 25 after obtaining requisite regulatory clearances and completing the land acquisition in the mining lease area. The Coal Controller, the statistical authority concerning coal and lignite, granted the mine opening permission in May. The appointment of mine developer and operator (MDO) and finalization of rehabilitation and resettlement of project displaced persons are underway, it said.

The activities for the development of railway siding construction are in progress. The pre-project activities for the execution of the mining lease of Utkal E are in full swing. Action for the acquisition of balance private land and government land is being taken up through State Nodal agency IDCO.

Nalco is a navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines. It was established on January 7, 1981, with its registered office at Bhubaneswar. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal, and power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)