Left Menu

NEERI transfers Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique to MSME Ministry

The Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute NEERI has transferred the know-how of indigenously developed Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique to the Ministry of Micro, Small Medium Enterprises MSME for commercializing it, a statement said on Sunday. The Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology is simple, fast, cost-effective, patient-friendly, and comfortable.It also provides instant test results and is well-suited for rural and tribal areas, given minimal infrastructure requirements, it said.NEERI is an institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR. The know-how has been transferred to the Union Ministry of Micro, Small Medium Enterprises MSME, on a non-exclusive basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:09 IST
NEERI transfers Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique to MSME Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has transferred the know-how of indigenously developed Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) for commercialising it, a statement said on Sunday.

The Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology is simple, fast, cost-effective, patient-friendly and comfortable.

It also provides instant test results and is well-suited for rural and tribal areas, given minimal infrastructure requirements, it said.

NEERI is an institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

''The know-how has been transferred to the Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), on a non-exclusive basis. This would enable the innovation to be commercialised and licensed to all capable parties, including private, government and various rural development schemes and departments,'' the statement added.

The licensees are expected to set up manufacturing facilities for commercial production in the form of easily usable compact kits.

In the light of the prevailing pandemic situation and probable third wave of COVID-19, CSIR-NEERI fast-tracked the know-how transfer process to potential licensees for its wider dissemination across the nation.

The ceremonial transfer of the Standard Operating Procedure and know-how of the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique was done in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari on September 11.

''The Saline Gargle RT-PCR method needs implementation across the nation, especially in resource-poor regions like rural and tribal areas. This would result in faster and more citizen-friendly testing and will strengthen our fight against the pandemic,'' Gadkari said.

The MSME unit had approached CSIR-NEERI for commercialising the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology developed by CSIR-NEERI, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021