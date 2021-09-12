Left Menu

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank launches initiatives to celebrate 100th anniversary

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-09-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 16:04 IST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Sunday rolled out a host of initiatives to mark its centennial, including doorstep banking services for the convenience of customers besides an awareness campaign on Covid-19 vaccination.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kicked off the centenary celebrations of the bank in Tuticorin, by launching a postal stamp and a specialised 'postal card'.

The bank's managing director and CEO, K V Rama Moorthy said the bank has stood the test of time and witnessed various historical events like the country's independence, emergency situation and liberalization of the economy.

''To help borrowers overcome the impact of Covid-19, the bank has covered 13,753 beneficiaries by disbursing Rs 1,567.62 crore. We were the first bank to introduce Robotics in currency chest to sort and bundle currencies in order to provide quality service to customers'', Moorthy said in a press release.

''As part of our Centenary celebrations, we are kick-starting multiple initiatives, starting with special postage stamp and postal cards. We are also launching the TMB Mobile DigiLobby and a Mobile Vaccination Drive to support our communities. '', he said.

The disbursement of loans to pharmaceuticals and health care facilities would be at the heart of year-long series of events and initiatives, he added. Tamil Nadu based TMB has 509 branches across the country. In FY 2020-21, the bank's net profit stood at Rs 603 crore as against Rs 408 crore in FY 2019-20. Total advances were Rs 31,541 crore during the period as compared to Rs 28,236 crore recorded in same period last year, while total deposits grew to Rs 40,970 crore during the period under review from Rs 36,825 crore registered previous year. the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

