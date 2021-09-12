'AD Jagat' by Ankit Pandey marks digital campaigning for politicians and organisations

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/ATK): India's leading digital marketing firm, AD Jagat has recently ventured into digital political campaigning to assist political parties in the upcoming elections. The agency is touted to be one of the most customer-friendly as well as affordable entities in the advertising world. Recently, AD Jagat has entered the Public Relations market, thereby establishing itself as a key player in the domain. The firm will be responsible for providing enhanced digital strategies for political campaigns to identify, reach, and interact with individual voters. Through political campaigns, the firm has employed micro-targeting techniques--which use an array of personalised and other data sets and marketing applications to influence the actions of individuals. The additionally inculcates recent technological innovations and industry advances into their key marketing strategies and operations to build a more robust system. With a dedicated team of experts, the platform ensures great quality information that is crucial in incentivizing the campaign by making it more transparent.

Founded by Ankit Pandey, a young and dynamic entrepreneur who is successfully leading multiple ventures, the platform is likely to gain momentum in the upcoming years. Earlier, Ankit has also launched a news platform named 'InsistPost' that highlights the latest social and political happenings in the world. The platform offers insights into the country's most recent events to spread knowledge and give the readers in-depth knowledge about the happenings. Since inception, the platform has turned into a successful organisation garnering appreciation from readers across the world. Witnessing his rise to fame in his very first venture gave him an opportunity to work as a political strategist for the BJP in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. His significant role worked wonders for the political party and established him as a vital cog in electoral success.

He also runs a Facebook page from the name of Thalua Club, covering political insights and ideologies in a much detailed manner. The platform is currently focused on building a strong network of readers to become a credible news website across the country. Ad Jagat envisions catering increasing digital demands of individuals by offering services that are at par with the rising digital trends in the market.

