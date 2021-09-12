Left Menu

Rs 20 lakh fine on 2 telecom service providers for damaging roads in Greater Noida

A penalty of Rs 20 lakh each has been slapped on two telecom service providers in Greater Noida for allegedly damaging roads while laying optical fibre lines in the city, according to an official statement Sunday.Residents were facing a lot of trouble due to the broken roads and had repeatedly complained about it to the local Greater Noida Authority, it stated.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:17 IST
Rs 20 lakh fine on 2 telecom service providers for damaging roads in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A penalty of Rs 20 lakh each has been slapped on two telecom service providers in Greater Noida for allegedly damaging roads while laying optical fibre lines in the city, according to an official statement Sunday.

Residents were facing a lot of trouble due to the broken roads and had repeatedly complained about it to the local Greater Noida Authority, it stated. ''Telecom service providers Reliance Digital Company and Airtel's local vendor Telesonic Network were laying optical fibre along the roads in sectors Beta 1 and Beta 2 of Greater Noida to further improve their mobile and broadband network. Because of the work, the roads had got damaged and the upset residents had complained about it to the authority,'' the Greater Noida Authority said.

''The companies were not even getting the roads repaired. On instructions of the authority's CEO Narendra Bhooshan, the Commercial Department has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on Jio Digital Company and Airtel's local vendor Telesonic Network,'' it said in the statement.

The two firms could not be contacted immediately for their response.

The firms have been asked to remit the fine amount within 15 days, failing which legal action would be initiated against them, the authority said. Till then, the authority has asked the service providers to stop laying the optical fibre and ensure that the roads are repaired completely and brought back to original form, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021