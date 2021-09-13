PIA commercial flight from Pakistan touches down in Kabul -spokesman
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) commercial flight from Islamabad has touched down in Kabul on Monday, a spokesman for the airline said.
The flight of the Pakistani state airline will carry people from Kabul to Islamabad holding valid travel documents - though it was not immediately clear if it was classified as a regular commercial flight or a special commercial charter.
This is the first PIA flight to touch down in Kabul after the end of the foreign troop withdrawal and large-scale evacuation of people from Afghanistan earlier this month.
