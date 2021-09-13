Left Menu

Automakers, banks lift European stocks on recovery bets

European stocks rose on Monday, with automakers, banks and oil shares driving early gains as investors counted on a strong euro zone economic recovery to outweigh global slowdown worries. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4%, as of 0708 GMT, recovering lost ground after hitting a three-week low last week.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 12:54 IST
Automakers, banks lift European stocks on recovery bets
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Monday, with automakers, banks, and oil shares driving early gains as investors counted on a strong eurozone economic recovery to outweigh global slowdown worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4%, as of 0708 GMT, recovering lost ground after hitting a three-week low last week. Asian stocks, however, slipped following news of a fresh regulatory crackdown on Chinese firms. Economy-sensitive sectors including banks, automakers, oil and gas, and construction and materials rose between 0.8% and 1.2%. The European Central Bank last week raised its growth and inflation projections for this year and beyond as the eurozone economy recovers quicker than expected.

German online pet supplies' retailer Zooplus AG jumped 7.8% after Hellman & Friedman raised its takeover offer to 3.29 billion euros ($3.89 billion) from an initial offer of 3 billion euros. Associated British Foods slipped 2.2% as quarterly sales at Primark were lower than expected, but the company raised its full-year profit outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021