Follow women's safety instructions strictly, Mumbai top cop orders police stations

All police stations and other units in Mumbai on Monday were told to follow instructions on women's safety strictly, the 11-point order from the commissioner coming after a woman was raped and brutally attacked with a rod in Saki Naka, leading to her death, a few days ago.

While all calls related to women's safety will have to be acknowledged immediately by the control room, which will relay the information to units, personnel must ensure patrolling is carried out continuously in dark or dimly lit areas.

They should also contact civic officials to get CCTVs installed in such places, the order said.

Areas with women's toilets must be patrolled, with personnel keeping a tab on suspicious people and movement, and units must help women found alone on the roads during night hours, it said.

It also said vehicles lying along the roads for a long time must be removed or seized if their owners are not found.

A list of people accused of crimes against women must be prepared and prohibitory action should be taken against them. Police stations having railway stations serving long-distance trains in their jurisdiction must deploy a patrolling van from 10pm to 7am, the order said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale told PTI constable Ramesh Kaduba Aher, who drove the tempo, in which the Sakinaka rape victim was found in a critical state, to a nearby hospital quickly will be felicitated.

Inspector Kiran Dhume, who was the night officer at Sakinaka police station, would also be felicitated, Nagrale said.

The police team that had reached the spot within 10 minutes of being alerted in the early hours of Friday had wasted no time in getting the keys of the parked tempo from a watchman and had driven it straight to Rajawadi Hospital to save time.

One person, identified as Mohan Chouhan (45), has been arrested and charged with murder, rape and other offences.

