Delhi environment minister to meet officials, take their suggestions on air pollution combat plan
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a review meeting with officials of various departments on Tuesday and their suggestions will be included in the national capital's 'Winter Action Plan' to combat air pollution, according to an official statement. Officials from municipal corporations, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Environment department, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Traffic Police, Transport department, Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India, and Central Public Works Department will participate in the meeting, it said.
According to Rai, the national capital's 'Winter Action Plan' to combat air pollution will focus on 10 key issues, including stubble burning, smog towers and dust emissions, and will be ready by September 30.
As part of the plan, the city government will upgrade the 'Green War Room' launched last year to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts and update the ''Green Delhi'' application to effectively address complaints related to pollution causing activities.
A team of officers will also be set up to have talks with neighbouring states to jointly fight pollution, the Delhi environment minister had said earlier.
''It is not Delhi's problem alone. The issue is related to the common airshed of North India. Any activity against environment in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh affects Delhi, too,'' he had said.
