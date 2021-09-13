IBC introduced as water-shed moment for insolvency laws consolidates processes into single code: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said that Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was introduced as a water-shed moment for insolvency laws in India that consolidated processes under several disparate statutes into a single code.

The top court ruled that the absence of any specific provision in the IBC or the regulations, refers to a Committee of Creditors (CoC)-approved Resolution Plan as a contract, constrains it from arriving at the conclusion that the plan will be governed by the Contract Act and common law principles governing contracts. The apex court said that it should be best left to the wisdom of the legislature, based on the experiences gained from the working of the enactment, to decide whether the option of modification or withdrawal at the behest of the Resolution Applicant should be permitted after submission to the NCLT. It added that the legislature and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) have been proactive to introduce amendments to the procedural framework that respond to changes in the economy. Referring to a provision brought into effect on April 20, last year to take into account the delay that may be caused to the resolution proceedings on account of the lockdown being imposed by the Central Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bench said “this understanding of the evolution of the law is critical to our task of judicial interpretation”. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah said “The IBC was introduced as a water-shed moment for insolvency law in India that consolidated processes under several disparate statutes such as the 2013 Act, SICA, SARFAESI, Recovery of Debts Act, Presidency Towns Insolvency Act 1909 and the Provincial Insolvency Act 1920, into a single code”. It said that a comprehensive and time-bound framework was introduced with smooth transitions between reorganization and liquidation, with an aim to inter alia maximize the value of assets of all persons and balance the interest of all stakeholders.

The bench, while referring to Essar Steel verdict of 2020 said that the insolvency regime in India was overhauled after the provisions of SICA, SARFAESI and Recovery of Debts Act, in spite of providing for expeditious determination, were used by defaulting companies to enjoy extended moratorium periods and failure to enforce timelines meant legal proceedings would drag on for years and not result in recovery of stressed assets.

It held that in the absence of any provision under the IBC allowing for withdrawal of the Resolution Plan by a successful Resolution Applicant, vesting the Resolution Applicant with such a relief through a process of judicial interpretation would be impermissible. “Such a judicial exercise would bring in the evils which the IBC sought to obviate through the back-door,” it said, adding that Parliament has not introduced an explicit provision under the IBC for allowing any amendment of the Resolution Plan after approval of creditors, let alone a power to withdraw the Resolution Plan at that stage.

The bench added that any judicial creation of a procedural or substantive remedy that is not envisaged by the statute would not only violate the principle of separation of powers, but also run the risk of altering the delicate coordination that is designed by the IBC framework. The top court added that it may have grave implications on the outcome of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Proceedings (CIRP), the economy of the country and the lives of the workers and other allied parties who are statutorily bound by the impact of a resolution or liquidation of a Corporate Debtor.

The top court in its 194-page verdict said that it is also important to note that India adopts a unique insolvency framework where third-parties have the right to participate in an insolvency regime and acquire the Corporate Debtor as a going concern. “In several jurisdictions, the insolvency arrangements are between the debtor and the creditors, which has a closer resemblance to ‘repayment plans’ by corporate debtors, as envisaged by the IBC under Section 105 and broadly prescribed under Chapter III as opposed to ‘resolution plans’ that are not proposed by debtors,” it said.

The bench said that a legislative amendment that takes away the basis of a judicial finding is indicative of the strong emphasis of the IBC on its timelines and its attempt to thwart the prospect of stakeholders engaging in multiple litigations, solely with the intent of causing undue delay. “Judicial restraint must not only be exercised while adjudicating upon the constitutionality of the statute relating to economic policy but also in matters of interpretation of economic statutes, where the interpretative maneuvers of the Court have an effect of transgressing into the law-making power of the legislature and disturbing the delicate balance of separation of powers between the legislature and the judiciary,” it said. The top court added that judicial restraint must be exercised in such cases as a matter of prudence, since the court neither has the necessary expertise nor the power to hold consultations with stakeholders or experts to decide the direction of economic policy.

