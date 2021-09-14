Britain delays implementation of post-Brexit trade controls
Britain said on Tuesday it was delaying the implementation of some post-Brexit border controls which had been due to come into force at the start of October. "The government has decided to delay further some elements of the new controls, especially those relating to Sanitary and Phytosanitary goods," British minister Penny Mordaunt said in a written statement to parliament.
