Zambia commits to "stability and predictability" in mining sector

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:12 IST
Zambia's newly-appointed mines minister Paul Kabuswe on Tuesday said the government will ensure there is stability and predictability in the mining sector, seeking to allay investors' fears that mineral royalties could be hiked.

Kabuswe also said the government must root out corruption in the mining sector, which is the engine of Zambia's economy.

Africa's second-largest copper producer, which defaulted on its sovereign debt last year, has benefited from an increase in the copper price to record highs.

