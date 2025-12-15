UP govt to develop Sharda Barrage area in Lakhimpur Kheri as eco-wellness tourism hub

The Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board has decided to initiate a project to develop the Sharda Barrage area in Lakhimpur Kheri district into a major tourism destination, the state government said on Monday.

In an official statement, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the board has announced the agency selection process for the project, aimed at transforming the barrage into a new accommodation and wellness tourism destination.

Singh said that amid the fast-paced modern lifestyles, there is a growing shift towards nature, Ayurveda and wellness-based living, making it timely to develop a robust accommodation and wellness tourism destination in the state.

''Our objective is to integrate the state's prominent natural sites with modern wellness facilities to create an environment where tourists can experience better health, peace, and natural and spiritual surroundings in one place,'' he said.

According to the statement, land will be provided to the selected agency, which will be responsible for planning, designing, constructing, financing and operating the accommodation and wellness facilities at the site. The agency will also be responsible for the safety and security of tourists and the project premises, while the board will extend support in coordination with the departments concerned.

The project will be implemented under an operation and maintenance (O&M) model with an initial term of 15 years, extendable by another 15 years.

The board will review the agency's performance every five years and retain the right to take action in case of non-compliance with prescribed standards, the statement said.

No capital grant will be provided for the project. The selected agency will operate the accommodation and wellness facilities under an annual premium payment model. The use of prefabricated structures will be encouraged, it added.

Singh said the Sharda Barrage in Lakhimpur Kheri is ''set to emerge as a unique and multi-dimensional tourism centre, combining the tranquillity of wellness tourism with the thrill of wildlife experiences''.

He added that the project is expected to boost both domestic and international tourist inflow, positioning the area as a new hotspot for inbound tourism.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, Amrit Abhijat said the barrage is being developed as a site for the distinctive blend of wellness, wildlife and natural experiences.

''Our aim is to establish this region as an attractive and sustainable destination for domestic and international tourists,'' he said.

