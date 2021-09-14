Laurus Labs, Unitaid & CHAI join hands to increase availability of pediatric HIV drug

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Tuesday announced an agreement with global health agency Unitaid and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to accelerate development of best-in-class second- and third-line HIV medication for children.

Through this agreement, Unitaid and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) are working with the company to ensure that children living with HIV/AIDS have access to darunavir boosted with ritonavir (DRV/r) treatment, Laurus Labs said in a filing to BSE.

''This agreement is a welcome step towards having a long-awaited pediatric formulation of DRV/r available, as we strive to achieve the global goal of 90% of people living with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy,'' Unitaid Executive Director Philippe Duneton said.

Second- and third-line therapies are critical for children living with HIV/AIDS where the World Health Organisation recommended first-line treatment dolutegravir may not be an option due to medication resistance or intolerance, the filing said.

''The innovative incentive program announced today will enable development of an effective pediatric medication that will save the lives of children living with HIV,” Clinton Health Access Initiative interim Co-CEO Ann Veneman said.

Understanding the small market size for a pediatric version of DRV/r, the initiative has provided Laurus with a financial incentive for a portion of their development and commercialisation costs, the filing said.

''We are excited about this innovative mechanism to accelerate the availability of pDRV/r regimen for children living with HIV,'' Laurus Labs , Founder & CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.

Shares of Laurus Labs were trading at Rs 655.55 on BSE, up 1.49 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)