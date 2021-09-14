Left Menu

BDR Pharma launches generic cancer drug in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:05 IST
BDR Pharma launches generic cancer drug in India
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched generic Cabozantinib, used for the treatment of various types of cancer, and will bring the product in India in the next few days.

Cabozantinib is used for the treatment of metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, BDR Pharma said in a statement.

''Ensuring that all our patients have access to quality-produced, world-class treatment at a reasonable rate was the main reason for launching the drug in India,'' BDR Pharmaceuticals, Business Development - Director, Raheel Shah said.

The company, however, did not give any details about the cost of the drug.

Cabozantinib is prescribed for treating patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer and as a second-line treatment for renal cell carcinoma apart from treating hepatocellular carcinoma, BDR Pharma said.

The drug is available in the strengths of 20 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021