Retail startup Gobbly raises Rs 7.2 cr from investors for expansion

Startup Gobbly, which runs a contactless retail store for fruits, vegetables, and dairy products in housing societies, has raised Rs 7.2 crore from investors for expansion and growth.

Gobbly has raised Pre Series A of Rs 7.2 crore in angel funding, a company statement said.

In a round led by Anicut Angel Fund and Sauce.VC, the funds will help the company to achieve its target of making buying a safer experience for people in a post-COVID world.

Agility Ventures and other notable angels like Kunal Shah (Cred), Anupam Mittal (People Group), Jitendra Bhandari (Nic Naturals), Sameer Chugh(Mosambee), and Mihir Agarwal (Ex PE professional and Entrepreneur) also participated in the round.

''The fresh funds will be focused on strengthening the company’s position as one of the fastest-growing retail tech startups in India. It will further allow the company to use the capital for technology, business development, product innovation and development, and expansion,'' the statement said.

Founded by Amit Ahuja and Ankur Aggarwal, Gobbly is a contactless retail store filled with farm-fresh fruits and veggies, and dairy products placed in societies.

''We are combining the convenience of online shopping with the instant gratification of real-world retail. Marry that to our strategy of maximising captive spaces on the back of our indigenously developed tech stack and we get an unfair edge over our competition while catering to a huge commerce opportunity in apartments,'' Ahuja said.

With this funding, Aggarwal said the company will tap the retail opportunity present inside residential apartments.

''These places are a hub of tech-savvy millennials with high purchasing power creating social communities in their own right, providing a perfect platform for Gobbly,'' he added.

