Left Menu

IPO-bound OYO to become public limited company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:51 IST
IPO-bound OYO to become public limited company
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Shareholders of Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, the parent company of hospitality firm OYO, have approved the conversion of the company from a private limited company to a public limited company, according to a regulatory filing.

Subject to receipt of any necessary approvals from any government, statutory, or regulatory authority, the name of the company be and is hereby changed from Oravel Stays Private Limited to Oravel Stays Ltd, as per a Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing by the company.

The company intends to list its equity shares on one or more stock exchanges to enable shareholders with a formal marketplace for dealing with equity shares.

For this purpose, the company proposes to undertake an initial public offering, it added.

''In order to undertake the offer, the status of the company is required to be changed from a private company limited by shares to a public company limited by shares,'' the filing said.

This seems to be the last significant permission from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to enable OYO to apply to markets regulator Sebi an application for public listing.

Last week, the board of Oravel Stays Private Limited had approved an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 1.17 crore to Rs 901 crore.

OYO is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi in the next couple of months, according to sources.

OYO has initiated discussion with investment banks like JPMorgan, Citi and Kotak Mahindra Capital to manage its USD 1.5-billion public issue, slated to raise USD 1.2-1.5 billion at a valuation range of USD 14 to 16 billion, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021