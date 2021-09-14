Left Menu

Sebi levies fine on Titan Company employee for disclosure lapses

14-09-2021
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday levied monetary penalty on an employee of Titan Company Ltd for disclosure lapses, in violation of insider trading norms.

Sebi received a letter from Titan wherein the company intimated about contravention of Prevention of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations and the company's code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading by some of its designated persons/employees.

Thereafter, the regulator investigated the scrip of Titan and observed several non-compliances of PIT Regulations during the period April 2018-March 2019 by employees and designated persons including one Chandan Gupta.

Gupta, while in the employment of Titan, transacted in the firm's securities on two occasions in the calendar quarter ending on September 30, 2018.

On both occasions, the total value traded was above Rs 10 lakh.

Therefore, in terms of PIT norms, he was required to make disclosures to Titan for each of the transactions within two working days. However, he failed to do so.

Consequently, Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Gupta.

