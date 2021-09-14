Modair sets up aircraft financing, leasing company for mid-sized planes

Sky adventure tourism services provider Modair on Tuesday said it has set up a commercial and training aircraft financing and leasing company for the mid-sized planes, marking its entry into the emerging business.

Modair started its journey in 2021, when it signed its first aircraft lease agreement, a landmark that helped launch a new industry, it said in a statement.

The company initiated allowing easier access to capital for the world's rapidly expanding general aviation industry, especially the Indian aviation industry, and enabled low-cost air travel for millions of travellers, it added.

Modair presents a broad array of aircraft financing, including aviation products and services on these assets like operating leases, purchase/leasebacks, capital markets, and airframe parts management, the company said.

The company works with its clients to solve the complex structure of aircraft buying in India that enables the aviation business of its clients to thrive, it added.

With deep domain knowledge coupled with global resources, the company looks to create win-win partnerships for operators, financiers and investors alike, the statement said.

Offering one of the largest fleets of training and charter aircraft, ModAir Aviation IFSC Pvt Ltd (Modair) has emerged as the country’s first and foremost aircraft leasing company. Serving clients like flying training organisations (FTOs), and non-scheduled operators permit holders, according to the company.

The plans are also there to move into wide aircraft to support scheduled and cargo airlines and helicopter operators in the near future, it said.

''Our comprehensive leasing and lending solutions, global reach and local teams contribute to our business' success. We understand our clients' requirements, and the depth of our customer base speaks about the strength of our relationships,'' said Atul Jain, chairman and managing director of Modair.

Currently, Modair offers one of the largest fleets of training and charter aircraft, besides the widest array of solutions to meet customer needs, it said.

The company added that with a modern, innovative fleet in service and on order, Modair is ready to drive the businesses of its clients several notches higher.

