Left Menu

PSU banks get award from Home Minister for promoting Rajbhasha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:20 IST
PSU banks get award from Home Minister for promoting Rajbhasha
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector banks, including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India, on Tuesday received awards from Home Minister Amit Shah for promoting official language Hindi.

PNB and Union Bank of India received 'Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar' for 2020-21 in different categories.

This is the fourth time in a row that the bank received the first prize, PNB said in a statement.

Besides, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank got awards for promoting official language on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021