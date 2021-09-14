PSU banks get award from Home Minister for promoting Rajbhasha

Public sector banks, including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India, on Tuesday received awards from Home Minister Amit Shah for promoting official language Hindi.

PNB and Union Bank of India received 'Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar' for 2020-21 in different categories.

This is the fourth time in a row that the bank received the first prize, PNB said in a statement.

Besides, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank got awards for promoting official language on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

