U.S. to reopen 1,400 family reunification cases for migrant minors

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:21 IST
The United States will reopen 1,400 requested family reunification cases involving minors from Central America, a U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, as scores migrants continue to attempt the risky journey north.

Marta Youth, a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. State Department focused on refugees and other migration issues, made the comments during a virtual news conference. Migrants from a trio of Central American nations - Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador - make up the bulk of people crossing Mexico to reach the United States, with many bidding to escape rampant poverty and gang violence in their home countries.

Apprehensions of undocumented immigrants along the U.S.-Mexico border have leapt this year, and they include a sharp increase in the number of unaccompanied minors.

