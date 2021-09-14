UK's Sunak welcomes private equity interest in British companies

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that private equity firms' interest in British listed companies reflected well on the economy, but added that he wanted to make it easier for new businesses to list on the stock market.

"I would view it as a sign of confidence in the UK economy," he said when asked whether there were long-term dangers to businesses being taken private.

"If international investors, whoever they are, are keen to invest their capital in the UK, that is something that is good news for our economy. And that's what you're seeing," he told reporters at a conference to promote technology companies.

