Indian Navy hands over passenger variant Dornier aircraft to Mauritius on lease

The Indian Navy has handed over a Passenger Variant Dornier PVD aircraft on lease to the Maritime Air Squadron of the National Coast Guard of Mauritius.The Navy, in a statement, said the aircraft was presented to the Mauritius Police Force at an official ceremony on Monday.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-09-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 22:57 IST
The Indian Navy has handed over a Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD) aircraft on lease to the Maritime Air Squadron of the National Coast Guard of Mauritius.

The Navy, in a statement, said the aircraft was presented to the Mauritius Police Force at an official ceremony on Monday. Mauritius Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Alan Ganoo, the High Commissioner of India, Nandini K Singla and others were present during the handing over ceremony. ''The High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, emphasised on the friendly ties and naval cooperation existing between Mauritius and India, a relationship which has only flourished with time,'' Navy said.

She highlighted that MSN 4059 has been leased to MPF by the Indian Navy on a gratis basis to support the current increased load of air operations. ''She also mentioned that next year, HAL shall be handing over a brand new State-of-the-Art PVD to Mauritius and this purchase has been facilitated by the Line of Credit under the Government of Mauritius, the Navy statement said. Ganoo spoke about the continued support given by India and thanked the Indian Navy for sparing a Dornier from its inventory for use by the National Coast Guard.

