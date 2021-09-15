DBS honoured as 'World's Best Bank' for fourth straight year

For the fourth consecutive year, DBS has been recognized as the World's Best Bank, entrenching the bank's position as an industry leader reshaping the future of banking. DBS' most recent global best bank accolade comes from leading UK-based financial publication Euromoney, which has honored DBS with the 'World's Best Bank' title for the second time in three years, in its Awards for Excellence 2021. Euromoney also named DBS 'World's Best Digital Bank', making it the first time any bank in the world has held both titles concurrently.

Louise Bowman, Editor of Euromoney, said: ''Of all the banks we cover worldwide, DBS was the one that most clearly demonstrated a rare skill: not just surviving a crisis, but using it as a chance to innovate and to be a better bank. As well as fortitude and profitability, it showed opportunism and smart thinking, all underpinned by its digital leadership.'' During the Covid-19 pandemic, DBS doubled down to help its customers and the wider community remained resilient in crisis. It approved more than 12,000 collateral-free loans totaling over SGD 6.2 billion, and SGD 11 billion in loan moratoriums for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) customers. It also allowed homeowners across its regional markets to defer mortgage repayments amounting to SGD 5.2 billion in mortgage relief in 2020. At the height of the pandemic, DBS also harnessed its wider tech infrastructure to facilitate Singapore government pay-outs of more than SGD 31 billion digitally to support families and businesses in need.

At the same time, the bank wasted no time in fortifying its business for the future. Over the past year, DBS leveraged its strong capital position to execute strategic transactions to anchor its growth in two of its key markets - amalgamating Lakshmi Vilas Bank in India and acquiring a 13% stake in Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank in China, becoming its largest shareholder as a result.

As an industry leader in digital innovation, DBS also launched several ground-breaking initiatives that tap on emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence. They include • DBS Digital Exchange, a blockchain-based ecosystem for fundraising through asset tokenization and secondary trading of digital assets including cryptocurrencies.

• Climate Impact X, global exchange and marketplace for high-quality carbon credits.

• Partier, a blockchain-based open industry platform that disrupts the traditional cross-border payments model.

• DBS NAV Planner, a revolutionary digital advisory solution powered by over 100 AI models that helps customers with financial planning, retirement planning, and taking a self-directed approach to invest digitally.

Piyush Gupta, a DBS CEO, said: ''We are honored that Euromoney has chosen to recognize us as World's Best Bank and World's Best Digital Bank once again. In a difficult pandemic year, we are heartened that we have been able to strongly support customers, employees, and the community while delivering a resilient set of earnings. At the same time, we decided early on to use the crisis as a platform to further reposition ourselves fundamentally as a bank of the future. We acquired stakes in banks in India and China to cement our position in Asia, and also launched new landmark digital initiatives. As we looked at key trends which we believe will re-shape the post-pandemic world - trends such as hyper-digitalization, supply chain shifts, and an increased sustainability focus - seven or eight big business ideas emerged. Our digital and carbon exchanges, new blockchain payments joint venture, and AI digital advisor NAV Planner, were borne out of this.'' DBS' first global best bank accolade was conferred by Global Finance in 2018 when the New-York based publication named it 'Best Bank in the World'. In the same year, DBS was a Financial Times publication The Banker's pick for 'Global Bank of the Year'. Euromoney and Global Finance honored DBS with their most prestigious best bank accolades in 2019 and 2020 respectively, the latter award is given in recognition of DBS' wide-ranging support for customers, employees, and the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 Euromoney title makes it the fourth year in a row that DBS has picked up a global Best Bank accolade. Earlier this year, DBS also clinched The Banker's most prestigious digital banking award and was named the Global winner in The Banker's Innovation in Digital Banking Awards 2021.

About DBS DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Recognized for its global leadership, DBS has been named ''World's Best Bank'' by Euromoney, ''Global Bank of the Year'' by The Banker, and ''Best Bank in the World'' by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named ''World's Best Digital Bank'' by Euromoney and the world's ''Most Innovative in Digital Banking'' by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the ''Safest Bank in Asia'' award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020. DBS was also ranked No. 1 on Forbes' list of the World's Best Banks in India for two consecutive years.

DBS Bank has been present in India for 27 years, opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994. DBS Bank India Limited is the first among the large foreign banks in India to start operating as a wholly-owned, locally incorporated subsidiary of a leading global bank. DBS provides an entire range of banking services for large, medium, and small enterprises and individual consumers in India. In 2016, DBS launched India's first mobile-only bank - digibank, which now has ~1 million savings accounts. In November 2020, Lakshmi Vilas Bank was amalgamated with DBS Bank India Limited. The bank now has a network of nearly 600 branches across 19 states in India.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME, and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established an SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia. In 2020, DBS introduced the ''Towards Zero Food Waste'' initiative as part of a global sustainability practice to encourage a shift in behaviors and mindsets to reduce food waste.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. The bank acknowledges the passion, commitment, and can-do spirit in all our 30,000+ staff representing over 40 nationalities.

