Left Menu

Reforms for gems & jewellery sector to help achieve $ 43.75 bn export target this year: Patel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:49 IST
Reforms for gems & jewellery sector to help achieve $ 43.75 bn export target this year: Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Introduction of reforms for the gems and jewellery industry such as revamped gold monetisation scheme, reduction in import duty of gold, and hallmarking would help push its growth rate and achieve USD 43.75 billion exports target for this fiscal year, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said on Wednesday.

Gems and jewellery sector contributes about 7 per cent to GDP and 10-12 per cent to the country's total merchandise exports.

The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said gems and jewellery exports stood at USD 9.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021-22.

''On the policy front, the government has introduced a number of reforms, such as the revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme, reduction in import duty of gold, hallmarking, etc. which would help the industry to grow to the next level,'' she said.

She expressed hope that these measures ''would not only help the industry to transform but will take the exports on a steep upward trajectory''.

This would help the industry achieve an export target of USD 43.75 billion this year as well as achieve the goal of GJEPC (gems and jewellery export promotion council) to take gems and jewellery exports to USD 75 billion in coming years, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021