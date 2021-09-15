Left Menu

Naapbooks becomes 11th co to get listed on BSE Startups Platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 14:37 IST
Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said Gujarat-based IT firm Naapbooks Ltd has got listed on its startups platform.

This is the eleventh firm to get listed on the platform, according to a release.

''The 10 companies listed on BSE Startups Platform have raised Rs 34.62 crores from the market and total market capitalisation of these companies as on September 14, 2021 is Rs 142.75 crore,'' it added.

Naapbooks came out with an initial public offering to raise Rs 3.99 crore and successfully completed the public issue on September 6.

The company is engaged in the business of developing and providing information technology solutions to corporates.

