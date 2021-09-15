Ecom Express launches program to empower gig workers

Ecom Express, a new-age technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, on Wednesday launched its delivery partner program called Ecom Sanjeev Program (ESP).

This was aimed at creating part time work opportunities where individuals can work in flexible timings to maximize their earnings by delivering ecommerce packages to customers.

This flagship program besides empowering gig workforce will help scale the Company's delivery capabilities in assuring speed, reliable and effective logistics solutions to deliver online-ordered products safely at customers' doorstep, a company release said here.

In Tamil Nadu, Ecom Express is looking at engaging 1000+ gig workforce as independent delivery partners to handle the upcoming e-commerce festive season shipment load in key cities and districts, it said.

Any individual – fresher or experienced - can take up this part-time job for additional income by applying online using Ecom Sanjeev app available on Google Playstore and they will have flexibility to choose their preferred time slots and workdays.

The delivery partner can be a male or a female, must have passed 10th Standard and possess a valid driving license with two, three or four-wheeler, and must have a smartphone. All personal documents for enrollment can be uploaded through the app and the verification will be done at the nearest Ecom Express center, it said.

Announcing the launch, Saurabh Deep Singla, EVP and CHRO, Ecom Express, said ''The pandemic has pushed more traditional workers towards the gig working culture, especially in the current times when the country is trying to revive its economy. As we launch the program across the country, it will add tremendous value in not only helping communities wade through the crisis and provide them with opportunities to earn but also enable the company to perform seamless end-to-end last mile distribution.'' ''Tamil Nadu is a key market for us and with increasing cases in the state, ecommerce has taken precedence to contain the virus spread. For every delivery person on the street, more than 50 people are safe in their homes,” Singla said.

Since its pilot run last year, the program has created opportunities for more than 15000 students, homemakers and individuals looking to supplement and maximize their income by delivering e-commerce packages during their spare time.

