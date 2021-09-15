Left Menu

8 killed in road accidents in Jharkhand

The accident happened on Ramgarh-Gola Main Road around 8 am, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told PTI.The driver of the bus was also critically injured and admitted to a hospital, police said, adding, the deceased include two men, two women and a teenage boy.A few hours after the incident, three persons died and two others suffered injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle after hitting a highway divider near Bongabar village in the district, a police officer said.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:08 IST
Eight people, including women and a minor, were killed in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, police said.

Five of them were charred to death as their car caught fire after a head-on collision with a bus, they said. The accident happened on Ramgarh-Gola Main Road around 8 am, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

The driver of the bus was also critically injured and admitted to a hospital, police said, adding, the deceased include two men, two women and a teenage boy.

A few hours after the incident, three persons died and two others suffered injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle after hitting a highway divider near Bongabar village in the district, a police officer said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment, he added.

