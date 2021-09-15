Left Menu

Small plane crashes in Indonesia's Papua; 3 crew found dead

A small cargo plane crashed in a steep mountainous forest in Indonesias easternmost Papua province on Wednesday, killing all three people on board, officials said.Timika rescue agency chief George Leo Mercy Randang said rescuers had reached the crash site of the Rimbun Air plane and confirmed that all three crew members were dead.He said bad weather conditions and steep terrain were impeding the recovery of the victims.The Transportation Ministry said contact with the Twin Otter 300 plane was lost about 50 minutes after takeoff.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:51 IST
Small plane crashes in Indonesia's Papua; 3 crew found dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A small cargo plane crashed in a steep mountainous forest in Indonesia's easternmost Papua province on Wednesday, killing all three people on board, officials said.

Timika rescue agency chief George Leo Mercy Randang said rescuers had reached the crash site of the Rimbun Air plane and confirmed that all three crew members were dead.

He said bad weather conditions and steep terrain were impeding the recovery of the victims.

The Transportation Ministry said contact with the Twin Otter 300 plane was lost about 50 minutes after takeoff. It was heading to Intan Jaya district from Nabre district with construction materials on board.

Randang said weather conditions were sunny when the plane took off but were cloudy where it crashed.

An aerial search located the crashed plane in Intan Jaya. At least 10 officers from the search agency, the Indonesian military and national police trekked to the site.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago nation of about 270 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, including plane crashes and ferry sinkings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021