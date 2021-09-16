European stocks rise on travel rebound, gains in Wall Street

European stocks rose on Thursday as a rebound in travel stocks and overnight strength in Wall Street helped offset concerns about China's slowing economy that dragged down miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% by 0717 GMT, bouncing off a six-week closing low hit in the previous session. Travel & leisure added 1.6%, while automakers rose 1.2%. Miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP Group were among the top drags as metal prices fell after China reiterated plans to release more metals from its reserves.

German automotive supplier Continental AG slumped 11.7% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the spin-off of its unit Vitesco. Utilities inched up 0.2%, still under pressure amid concerns over measures to reduce energy bills in Spain and elsewhere. The index fell almost 3% on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)