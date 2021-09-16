Left Menu

Flipkart to add 1.2 lakh new sellers on its platform by year-end

According to Flipkart, each of the 1.2 lakh new sellers have the potential to generate an additional 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:28 IST
Flipkart to add 1.2 lakh new sellers on its platform by year-end
Flipkart has revealed plans to add 1.2 lakh new sellers to its platform by December 2021. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flipkart has revealed plans to add 1.2 lakh new sellers to its platform by December 2021. The e-commerce marketplace has already onboarded around 75,000 sellers over the last few months.

Flipkart Marketplace, which currently supports digital commerce for 3.75 Lakh sellers, is steadily working towards taking this number to 4.2 lakh sellers on its platform by the end of this year. According to Flipkart, each of the 1.2 lakh new sellers have the potential to generate an additional 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the ecosystem.

To supports sellers during the festive season, Flipkart is offering a next-day payment financing option that allows sellers to receive their order payments within a day. Sellers can avail of a 30-day free trial on this financing program and to continue availing the program beyond this period, they will have to pay a nominal transaction fee.

During the upcoming Big Billion Days sales, Flipkart will also help sellers reach their desired potential via customized offerings from its lenders based on projected growth.

"This festive season, MSMEs and seller ecosystems across the country have come forth even more resilient and rejuvenated and we are excited to support their learning, financial, operational and business needs as they offer a wide selection of products on our platform. Our continuous effort is to ensure that every small business, MSME, women-entrepreneur, artisan, weaver or handicraft marker is an active participant in the upcoming festive season," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021