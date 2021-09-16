Flipkart to add 1.2 lakh new sellers on its platform by year-end

Flipkart has revealed plans to add 1.2 lakh new sellers to its platform by December 2021. The e-commerce marketplace has already onboarded around 75,000 sellers over the last few months.

Flipkart Marketplace, which currently supports digital commerce for 3.75 Lakh sellers, is steadily working towards taking this number to 4.2 lakh sellers on its platform by the end of this year. According to Flipkart, each of the 1.2 lakh new sellers have the potential to generate an additional 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the ecosystem.

To supports sellers during the festive season, Flipkart is offering a next-day payment financing option that allows sellers to receive their order payments within a day. Sellers can avail of a 30-day free trial on this financing program and to continue availing the program beyond this period, they will have to pay a nominal transaction fee.

During the upcoming Big Billion Days sales, Flipkart will also help sellers reach their desired potential via customized offerings from its lenders based on projected growth.

"This festive season, MSMEs and seller ecosystems across the country have come forth even more resilient and rejuvenated and we are excited to support their learning, financial, operational and business needs as they offer a wide selection of products on our platform. Our continuous effort is to ensure that every small business, MSME, women-entrepreneur, artisan, weaver or handicraft marker is an active participant in the upcoming festive season," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.