Left Menu

PLI scheme for auto sector to help attract Tesla to set up manufacturing base in India: Pandey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:11 IST
PLI scheme for auto sector to help attract Tesla to set up manufacturing base in India: Pandey
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Thursday expressed hope that the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto sector will help to attract US electric car major Tesla to set up a manufacturing base in India.

The Union Cabinet on September 15 approved a 25,938-crore PLI scheme for the auto sector focused on promoting the manufacturing of advanced automotive technology products like electric and hydrogen-fuel vehicles.

The minister said that the scheme would help boost the growth of the auto industry and make it globally competitive.

''Tesla will definitely be attracted to this scheme...I am hopeful,'' Pandey told PTI when asked whether the scheme will help in attracting the US firm to set up a manufacturing base in India.

The company has sought certain tax concessions, but it should take the first step and then the government would consider their demand, the minister added.

Tesla has demanded a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

In a letter to the road ministry, the US firm had stated that the effective import tariff of 110 per cent on vehicles, with customs value above USD 40,000 is ''prohibitive'' to zero-emission vehicles.

It has requested the government to standardise the tariff on electric cars to 40 per cent, irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 per cent on electric cars.

The minister also said that the PLI scheme would help create additional employment for over 7.6 lakh people.

The PLI scheme for the automotive sector along with the already launched PLI for Advanced Chemistry Cell (Rs 18,100 crore) and Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) Scheme (Rs 10,000 crore) will give a big boost to the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country, he added.

''The scheme will give a huge boost to the auto sector and make it globally competitive. We have received huge positive responses from all the industry on the scheme,'' Pandey said, adding the ministry will soon come out with detailed guidelines about the scheme.

He also said that the scheme will help in making EVs affordable to common people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021