False bomb threat prompts evacuation in Spain's Oviedo

Following protocols, police cordoned off the area, near the city courthouse, and proceeded to evacuate it. Traffic has resumed and people can freely move on the area, the police added.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A bomb threat that forced an evacuation of a central part of the northern city of Oviedo on Thursday morning was a false alarm, National Police said.

"The police operation has ended," a national police spokesperson said. An anonymous bomb threat was received by telephone at 9:50 a.m. (0750 GMT) saying there was an explosive device in underground parking. Following protocols, police cordoned off the area, near the city courthouse, and proceeded to evacuate it.

Traffic has resumed and people can freely move on the area, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

