Snapdeal rolls out six months additional WFH for new mothers

Value e-commerce company Snapdeal on Thursday said it will offer new mothers the option to work from home for six months, in addition to six months of maternity leave.

In addition, Snapdeal also has a host of other benefits for new parents, including two weeks of paternity leave and 12 weeks of adoption leave as part of its 'Parenting Partners Program', a statement said.

"We all are acutely aware that childcare is not easy and many times women leave the workforce because they cannot find flexible arrangements to balance home and work,'' a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that offices are re-opening everywhere, the company heard from new mothers that while they are looking forward to being back at work, they have apprehensions about putting their infant's health at risk.

''Taking all these into consideration, we have decided to enable this opportunity for new mothers to be at home with their babies for a longer period of time," the spokesperson said, adding that offering benefits like these provide the security and balance needed for employees to be able to build long-term careers with the company.

Snapdeal has also announced a one-day period leave every month for all its women employees, which will be in addition to the entitled sick/ casual leaves that they are entitled to. It is also conducting a month-long campaign to make the period talk normal and create awareness about the same.

As part of the campaign, male team members got the chance to use a simulator to experience the period cramps that many women experience through the year, the statement said.

Besides, the company has been making efforts to break stigmas and encourage honest conversations on mental health and well-being. Last year, Snapdeal started providing its employees and their family members access to licensed counselors, in addition to meditation and breathwork classes.

